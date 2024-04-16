Left Menu

Farm owner arrested for culpable homicide after boy dies in borewell in MP

Boy's death after falling into borewell in MP: Farm owner held, booked for culpable homicide

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:03 IST
Farm owner arrested for culpable homicide after boy dies in borewell in MP
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested the owner of an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district where a six-year-old boy died after falling into a borewell, an official said on Tuesday.

The farm owner has been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he said.

The boy, Mayank Kol, fell into the open borewell located at the field in Manika village on Friday afternoon.

He was pulled out dead on Sunday after a 45-hour long operation, bringing a gloomy end to a multi-agency rescue operation.

Brijendra Mishra, the owner of the agricultural field where the borewell was dug and left open, was arrested on Monday, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said.

After a probe into the incident, Mishra was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant), he said.

The probe indicated the borewell was dug up two-three years back and it was found to be dry, but Mishra left it as it is without covering it, he said.

In February this year, the panchayat department issued orders regarding the closure of such unused and open borewells due to accidents and children falling into them, the official said.

After the incident in Rewa, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered suspension of two senior officials from Janpad Teonthar for alleged negligence.

Yadav had also appealed to people to keep borewells covered to avoid such incidents in future.

In March 2023, an 8-year-old boy fell into a 60-foot-deep borewell in the state's Vidisha district. He was rescued after 24 hours but could not survive.

In a similar incident last December, a four-year-old girl was rescued from a borewell in Rajgarh district of the state but died in a hospital within a few hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024