China's central bank to ensure ample liquidity through targeted RRR cuts

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 12:29 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 12:28 IST
China's central bank said on Thursday that it will ensure ample liquidity through targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in appropriate time.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will as far as possible reduce the impact of the coronavirus epidemic to help achieve economic goals for this year, PBOC vice governor Liu Guoqiang said at a presser in Beijing.

Liu also said that China will keep the macro leverage ratio and prices stable.

