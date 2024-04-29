APMC in Navi Mumbai Accuses 25 Individuals of Causing Rs 62 Crore in Losses

Police have registered a case against 25 office-bearers of the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee at Vashi in Navi Mumbai for allegedly indulging in irregularities leading to losses of more than Rs 62 crore to the APMC, an official said on Monday.

From 2008 to 2013, the accused had taken certain decisions which allegedly resulted in these losses, he said. During a development phase of the APMC, the accused had distributed galas (shops) admeasuring 4,43,391.66 square feet of area to 466 persons and charged them a reduced rate Rs 600 per sqft instead of (the applicable rate) of Rs 2,000 per sqft, the official from APMC police station said.

Hence, they allegedly caused a revenue loss of Rs 62,07,48,324 to the APMC, he said.

The accused distributed the FSI at a reduced rate than the one of ready reckoner, and gave the gala owners letters of allotment of the FSI at an increased rate, the official said.

Based on a complaint by an auditor, a case was registered on Saturday against 25 persons under Indian Penal Code sections 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said.

Those named in the FIR include Shashikant Shinde, the NCP (SP) candidate from Satara Lok Sabha seat, and former APMC director Sanjay Pansare, who was arrested by the Navi Mumbai police last week in an alleged corruption case.

