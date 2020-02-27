TVS Motor partners with Motomundo SA for Honduras

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced a partnership with Motomundo SA, one of the largest business groups in Honduras. As a part of the association, Motomundo will facilitate the sales and service of TVS products across all its stores in the Central American nation in a phase-wise manner.

Motomundo stores will start with an exclusive outlet for TVS Motor and will expand it to three stores within a year. TVS Motor will be present in 40 Motomundo outlets and over 25 dealers across Honduras. The company will also operate 25 service outlets to ensure complete service and spare support. The range of two-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes.

"With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers and consolidate our presence in the region," said R Dilip, Executive Vice President for International Business at TVS Motor. Mariano Jimenez Torres, Executive Director of Motomundo SA, said: "The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor combined with our network facility will definitely create an impact in Honduras."

TVS Motor Company is the flagship company of 8.5 billion dollar TVS Group with exports to over 60 countries. (ANI)

