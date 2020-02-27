Business owners can now access Tally reports on any device: Tally Solutions

Business management software provider Tally Solutions on Thursday launched a software solution through which businesses can access Tally reports on any device including mobile and ipad So far, it was accessible only on laptops and desktops. The company said that with this launch, it aims to assist businesses access critical business data anywhere through any device, "securely and privately, while keeping the data on customer's machines itself".

The application, it said, will empower entrepreneurs with business information like business reports and invoices "This will be accessible to them on web browsers, removing the dependency of having a particular type of computer or device, or installing Tally for the access," it added.

During the launch, Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said that "with more and more people on the move, the need to see their data and take decisions anytime, anywhere is going to transform the ease of doing business" Business can get top-level reports like balance sheet, profit and loss, stick summary, bills payable/receivable..

