DoNER Minister asks officials to sign MoU with J&K to open new bamboo clusters

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh chaired a review meeting of the activities of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), here today. The Secretary (DoNER), Dr. Inder Jit Singh and senior officers of the Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Council (NEC) were present during the meeting, where all the agenda items were taken up for review.

At the outset, the Minister expressed happiness on being informed that for the first time in many years, nearly 93 percent budget of the Ministry of DoNER has been spent for the current financial year till date and he asked the officials to achieve 100 percent target till the end of this fiscal. Earlier, about 75 to 80 percent of the budget used to get spent for the Ministry for the whole year.

Dr. Singh asked the Ministry officials to sign an MoU at the earliest with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the opening of new bamboo clusters and technology centers, especially in Jammu/Samba/Kathua region. The MoU will provide technical support and help in the capacity building of farmers. He said the region has great potential for Bamboo Entrepreneurship.

The Minister was informed that the construction work for a new hostel for students of North-East in JNU is going on in full swing. The project undertaken by NEC under the Ministry of DoNER will be of great help to the students of the North-Eastern Region, he added. Similarly, for the first-ever North East Convention Centre at Dwarka at a prime land, work is going to start shortly.

It was brought to the notice of the Minister that against a total package amount of Rs.586.20 crore under Social and Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF), projects worth of Rs.587.17 crore has been sanctioned by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Out of this, an amount of Rs.504.10 crore has already been released and the balance amount will be released on receipt of physical & financial reports from the concerned State Governments.

Achievements of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region During the last six months

Total of 212 projects costing Rs.3512.45 crore have been implemented by the Ministry in North Eastern Region as under:

115 projects costing Rs.1928.47 crore were sanctioned.21 projects costing Rs. 677.90 crore was started.

70 projects costing Rs.866.13 crore were completed. 06 projects costing Rs. 39.95 crore were operationalized.

Bamboo Industrial Park: In-principle approval has been accorded for First Bamboo Industrial Park to be set up in the North East Region. It will be established at Manderdisa in Dima Hasao District of Assam in an area of 75 hectares at a cost of Rs. 50 crores. This project is targeted to be completed by March 2021.

Process for the restructuring of the two livelihood programs implemented by the Ministry viz. NERLP and NERCORMP have been initiated. EFC Note is under circulation and the project has also been posed to World Bank through DEA for external assistance. The proposed project will cover all the NE states The target beneficiaries will be members of the SHGs, FPIs, FPOs who are targeted to be converted into self-driven entrepreneurs.

The dashboard of Ministry has been revamped to keep the citizens informed about the developmental activities being taken up in the North East region. Apart from providing upto date information on the schemes and programs of MDoNER and its organizations, it will act as a one-stop portal to showcase the areas of tourist interest and spread awareness about the distinct culture and traditions of the region.

The process for the extension of schemes of MDoNER and NEC beyond March 2020 has been initiated. EFC Note is under circulation.

Scheme-specific IMCs/SFC meetings have been convened for approvals to various projects received from the NE States.

Fund of Rs 1 cr to each Aspirational Districts of NER (14 Nos) have been released.

During the period, NEDFi has sanctioned an amount of Rs.247.10 crore and Rs.122.31 crore was disbursed. The Corporation has conducted twelve business meets in all the eight states of the North Eastern Region.

NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd. has sanctioned an amount of Rs.32.28 crore to 15 nos. of Start-ups, which has created a lot of enthusiasm among first-generation entrepreneurs and Start-ups in the Region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

