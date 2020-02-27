Sandeep Singh elected Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council

Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council for the year 2020-2021 and Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director 3M India Ltd, will serve as the Vice Chairman Singh joined Tata Hitachi in August 2015 with a mandate to guide the company through the next phase of growth, a CII statement said.

He has over 33 years of experience in sales, marketing, customer support and general management roles across automotive, tractor and construction equipment industries Prior to joining Tata Hitachi, Singh spent 22 years in Toyota where his last position in India was as Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer.

An engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology Surat, he began his career with the Mahindra group where he worked in the Tractor and Automotive divisions He also had a five-year stint in the Construction Equipment industry with JCB India, where he was the Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing.

Ramadurai was appointed Managing Director, 3M India Limited, from June one, 2019 Prior to this role, he was based in Shanghai, leading 3Ms Industrial Business across the entire region, as Director of Asia Pacific.

He also served as Managing Director of 3M Philippines from 2011 until 2014 Ramesh joined 3M in India in 1989 as part of the early start-up team, it said.

Ramadurai holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the IIT, Kanpur.

