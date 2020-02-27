HCL Foundation gives Rs 16.5 cr grant to 9 NGOs

HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies, on Thursday awarded a grant of Rs 16.5 crore to nine NGOs which will work in areas of education, environment and health A grant of Rs 5 crore each was awarded to three NGOs -- Under The Mango Tree Society, Bal Raksha Bharat and Operation Asha for a period of five years.

Six NGOs were given grant of Rs 25 lakh each for a period of one year HCL Grant is an institutionalised CSR grant that aims to recognise non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and support their breakthrough projects reaching out to the rural communities in the country.

"It is extremely important to bring equal opportunities to people coming from every strata of the society. I am highly impressed with the kind of impact these NGOs are bringing in the rural communities," cricketer and Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev said while addressing an event to announce the grant HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said, "Our collaborative model allows us to support communities with critical concerns needing immediate attention and HCL Grant is a prime example of the same." HCL Foundation Director Nidhi Pundhir said the company received over 5,000 registrations across the three categories. After robust evaluation process, three NGOs per category were shortlisted for the final selection looking at their outstanding work.

The projects of these NGOs will be monitored by HCL Foundation and funds will be released accordingly, she said.

