Parallel Wireless Continues Winning Streak by Winning Prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 2020 Third Year in a Row

OpenRAN solution is enabling telcos across the globe to reimagine the networks to enhance network simplicity and efficiency while controlling expense New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's only software-defined end-to-end 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN solution for coverage and capacity, has won the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 2020 in the category of Innovation in Cloud. Parallel Wireless was also adjudged as a finalist in the Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure. This is the third consecutive year that the company has won the Aegis Graham Bell Award Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) promote innovations and entrepreneurship in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) domain. The awards were instituted ten years back by Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication to honor and reward organizations that make an outstanding contribution in these fields.

Parallel Wireless’ 2G/3G/4G/5G OpenRAN Controller and Network software was awarded in the `Innovation in Cloud’ category. The Parallel Wireless OpenRAN Controller and Network Software provides complete RAN orchestration, including self-configuration and self-optimization. The self-configuration helps in bringing down the need for manual intervention, while self-optimization allows in using available RAN data from the analytics module. This predictive approach is in contrast to the legacy reactive optimization approach and helps in improving user experience and in maximum utilization of the network resources On the other hand, Parallel Wireless’ OpenRAN solution was declared a finalist in the `Innovation in Telecom Infra’ category. The high cost of managing the legacy 2G and 3G deployments often prevents service providers in low ARPU markets to limit their expansion plans. The implementation of newer technologies further adds to the network complexity and the cost of managing the network.

Parallel Wireless’ 2G/3G/4G/5G OpenRAN solution disaggregates hardware and software and allows service providers to support subscribers on all G technologies without increasing their expenditure. Zain, Kalimat Telecom, MTN, Vodafone, Optus, Cellcom and Telefonica are just some of the service providers who are benefiting from this approach Supporting quote: Kundan Das, Director of Business Development - APAC, Parallel Wireless, “We are committed to supporting the service providers in their journey towards a more open, programmable, and interoperable communications network. The high operational cost of managing 2G and 3G deployments prevents the service providers from expanding the network. Adding another layer to the existing network infrastructure only increases complexity. Our OpenRAN solution helps service providers to support newer 4G and 5G technologies even as they control their expenses. On the other hand, our OpenRAN Controller and Network Software platform uses the principles of virtualization to help operators bring their cellular network infrastructure to provide high-quality network experience for all coverage or capacity use cases. Winning the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell award reaffirms that we are on the right path to bring innovation to the traditional network architecture to help the telcos to connect the unconnected and also address the market challenges.” About Parallel Wireless Parallel Wireless is the only U.S.-based company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled OpenRAN solution. Its cloud-native network software reimagines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 65+ industry awards.

For more information, please visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter Image: Kundan Das, Director of Business Development - APAC, Parallel Wireless receiving the Aegis Graham Bell award for Innovation in Cloud from Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.