Sensex crashes 1,448 pts as global rout intensifies; metal, IT stocks tank

  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:52 IST
Continuing its downward spiral for the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,448 points on Friday following a manic global selloff as market participants fretted over the impact of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus After nosediving over 1,525 points during the day, the 30-share BSE barometer ended 1,448.37 points, or 3.64 per cent, lower at 38,297.29.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 431.55 points or 3.71 per cent to end at 11,201.75 Tech Mahindra was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, followed by Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

According to analysts, markets are increasingly getting worried about the rapid outbreak of coronavirus across geographies and the consequent economic fallout The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally.

Further, incessant selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) spooked retail investors, traders said According to provisional data available with stock exchanges, so far this week, FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,389 crore on a net basis.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended up to 3.71 per cent lower Stock exchanges in Europe plunged up to 4 per cent in their morning sessions.

In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,190.95 points, its largest one-day fall in history Brent crude oil futures dropped 3.38 per cent to USD 49.98 per barrel as traders turned jittery about the impact of coronavirus on crude demand, particularly from key consumer China.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee tumbled 55 paise to 72.16 per US dollar (intra-day).

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

