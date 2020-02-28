US-based DataCore to launch its 2nd largest global R&D centre

US-based software-defined storage company DataCore on Friday announced it will be setting up its second largest global R&D centre in Bengaluru DataCore plans to drive major global R&D efforts out of the Bangaluru centre which will cater to clients across the US and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa) for now.

DataCore plans to expand the facility, for the development of which multi-million dollar investments are planned, into a fully functional centre of excellence over the next 12 months The company plans to hire more than 150 graduates over the next two years.

"The company has a long-term commitment towards India and wants to make it integral to its plan of creating the future of storage that is software defined, unified, reliable, smart, performant, and efficient," it said in a statement Rizwan Pirani, Chief Product Officer & SVP Global R&D, DataCore, said the company is committed to making the Bengaluru R&D centre its second largest after Florida, in terms of people..

