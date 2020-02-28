Japan would guide us for making Indian steel ecosystem bigger: Pradhan

Union Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the workshop on "Enabling Procedures for Increase of Steel Usage for the Growth of Economy" at Bhubaneswar today. This workshop was organised by the Ministry of Steel in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) Government of Japan and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that with Japan as the partner country, he is looking forward to making Odisha, the nerve centre of Purvodaya in Steel sector. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for Mission Purvodaya, which is Eastern India driving the national growth and propelling India towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Speaking about this initiative the minister said, "We are organizing a series of workshops to deliberate on how to increase steel usage in India. We have rightly chosen Japan as our partner country who will guide us for making the Indian steel ecosystem bigger both in qualitative and quantitative terms." Talking about Japan-Odisha's connection, he said, "Japan and Odisha have an age-old association. The iconic Dhauli Stupa built with Japanese support is a link between the two civilizations. Today after a few decades, we have again gathered here to rewrite history and write a new chapter in the growth of the steel sector in Odisha with Japanese collaboration."

Referring to eastern India, Shri Pradhan said that the society of eastern India is aspirational-- people are getting economically sound, their spending capacity is increasing. He further stated that eastern India will play a pivotal role in driving national economic growth and achieving PM Modi's vision of making India a $5 trillion economy."

Speaking about Odisha, the minister said, "Today, $5 billion infrastructure spending is being done only in Odisha in developing railways, roads, airports, pipelines, bridges, etc. We have achieved 100% electrification in Odisha. 8 Cr new LPG connections have been given to the poorest of the poor. We have an ambitious plan to build next-generation infra and boost economic growth."

Highlighting the prospects of the steel sector in Odisha, he said, "Today Odisha is the highest steel producing state in the country. We are working to strengthen the steel ecosystem in Odisha. By 2030, Odisha's steel production alone is set to cross 100 MTPA. Odisha is going to be the nerve centre of Mission Purvodaya in steel". Shri Pradhan also informed that Kalinganagar will be the hub of the clusterization program involving entire eastern India. "Moving beyond just producing primary steel, we will create an ecosystem of ancillary, value-added products, capital goods with industry participation," he added.

Speaking on the occasion H.E. Ambassador of Japan to India Mr. Satoshi Suzuki, said, "India is moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy and it is the right time to share our experience with India. Japanese companies are increasingly collaborating with Indian companies. I am pleased to note that Japan and India have launched India Japan Steel Dialogue to ensure sustainable growth of the steel sector. Demand for steel in India is set to grow."

Speaking about the contribution of Indian iron ore in the Japanese economy, he said, "Our iron ore exports from India, particularly Odisha, helped Japan in becoming a leading economic power."

Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Minister of Steel and Mines, Govt. of Odisha, Ms. Rasika Chaube, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India, Mr. Hemant Kumar, Principal Secretary (Industries), Govt. of Odisha, Mr. Anil Chaudhary, Chairman SAIL, Mr. T.V. Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, CEO-India and China, Arcelor Mittal and other officials from Government and industry attended the workshop.

