Market selloff: 2,011 stocks end in red, 456 defy trend on BSE

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:58 IST
Shares of 2,011 BSE-listed companies ended in the red on Friday, as benchmark indices plummeted to nearly five-month lows on rising fears of the coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic and derailing global growth On the other hand, 456 out of the total 2,620 traded stocks defied the broader market trend to end in the positive territory. The value of 153 scrips remained unchanged.

Shares of 437 companies on the bourse dropped to their 52-week lows, while 36 stocks touched one-year highs A total of 335 stocks on the exchange hit their upper circuit limits, while 106 scrips breached the lower circuits.

Equity markets fell for the sixth consecutive session, with the 30-share BSE Sensex plunging 1,448.37 points, or 3.64 per cent, to 38,297.29 The carnage in the equity market wiped out investor wealth worth Rs 5,46,287.76 crore, taking the total m-cap to Rs 1,46,93,797.43 crore on the BSE In six trading sessions to Friday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies saw a massive decline of Rs 11,76,985.88 crore..

