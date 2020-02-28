JK admin wants to undermine JK Bank's autonomy: PDP on scrapping of recruitment process

Expressing concern over scrapping of the recruitment process for 1,450 posts in Jammu and Kashmir Bank, The PDP on Friday targeted the administration for a "scandalous bureaucratic infiltration" into the the financial institution to undermining its autonomy The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday had scrapped the recruitment process of 250 probationary officers and 1,200 banking associates in J&K Bank due to various ''legal infirmities'' and announced fresh recruitment on fast track basis through Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

"The party expresses serious concern over the government's recent action in which it nullified 1,200 posts of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Such an action is unwarranted and akin to plunge the youth, who qualified the exams, into distress and devastation," a PDP spokesman said The party termed the decision as the "uninvited, scandalous bureaucratic infiltration into an otherwise J&K's premier independent and autonomous financial institution" by the administration. A meeting of the leaders was held at the party head office in Jammu in which the participants questioned the government's action even when its probe was on and no findings have so far proved any partiality or favouritism in the recruitment process, the spokesman said. The party alleged that the administration wants to" infiltrate into its (banks) ranks in order to grab its control, complicate its functioning and ruin it to the core with ruthless bureaucratisation".

The government's own claim about the youth empowerment is falling flat through the measures, it said. The party demanded immediate rollback of the decision and warned the administration not to fiddle with the autonomy of the bank.

