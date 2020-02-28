Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK-India collaboration seeks sustainable food loss solutions

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:37 IST
UK-India collaboration seeks sustainable food loss solutions

British experts will collaborate with their Indian counterparts to work out the most effective way of helping farmers to increase economic well being through sustainable solutions for the loss of food. Led by experts from the newly-formed Centre for Sustainable Cooling at the University of Birmingham, the UK team is exploring ways of making the most of improved crop post-harvest management and clean, sustainable chilled distribution systems. They are visiting Delhi, Haryana and Hyderabad this week

“Food loss is a major challenge with up to 40 per cent of some produce grown lost between farm and market. Focusing on how food can be saved in the supply chain is as important as food produced,” said Toby Peters, Professor of Cold Economy at the University of Birmingham. “We are bringing together UK and Indian partners to create template projects showcasing sustainable technology and expertise that could help farmers in India maximise their income by reducing waste, maintaining product quality and connecting to more distant markets. The challenge is to achieve this sustainably using renewable energy solutions,” he said. In partnership with the British High Commission in India and the agri-tech sector team at the UK’s Department for International Trade, British experts are also developing a plan for a UK-India collaboration for a first-of-a-kind “Centre of Excellence” in Haryana to support the roll-out of sustainable post-harvest management and cooling at scale in India. The UK team, which also includes academics from Cranfield University, London South Bank University, University of Greenwich and NIAB East Malling Research as well as industry experts, will use the information gathered in India this week to form the basis of an industry workshop on April 2 at the University of Birmingham, to consider opportunities for industry engagement in this fast-growing market opportunity. "Access to cooling is not a luxury. It is about fresh food, safe medicines and protection from heat for populations in a warming world. It is vital for economic productivity as it allows workers, farmers and students to function effectively in comfortable environments,” said Professor Peters. “If we are to deliver access to cooling for all who need it, we will potentially see four times as many appliances deployed using five times as much energy as today. How we meet this challenge and provide cooling for all will have important ramifications not only for our climate, but also for our broader aspirations for a sustainable future,” he added. Around half of India’s employment depends on agriculture and the university quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated his vision of doubling farmers' income to highlight the importance of agri-logistics in achieving such a farm income strategy. Indian state governments plan to set up a series of Integrated Pack Houses, aggregating and linking clusters of smallholder farmers to markets by refrigerated transport links that use energy efficient and sustainable technologies – reducing food loss and decreasing the amount of wasted produce, the university notes. The government of India is keen to develop projects, including joint collaborative research that can demonstrate innovative, sustainable technologies for Pack House Management and cold-chain solutions. The Haryana government, for example, is planning to create more than 350 Pack Houses in the state whilst the Indian government is targeting 22,000 new agri-processing and logistics hubs. The University of Birmingham said that its new Centre for Sustainable Cooling (CSC) will work closely with governments, international development agencies, NGOs and industry to deliver access to sustainable cooling for all, including India. The CSC aims to transform clean cold research into affordable technology by working with global partners to create in-market proving grounds that allow emerging technology to be tested and attract investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says talks with Russian delegation finished, team returning to Russia

Talks between Turkish officials and a Russian delegation in Ankara over developments in Syrias Idlib region have finished and Russian officials are returning to Russia, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.The talks, which the minist...

Franchise tag brings Chiefs DT Jones 'mix of emotions'

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did his best to play Mr. Brightside when he learned the franchise tag was imminent on Thursday. The beautiful thing about the franchise tag -- that it can go one of two ways, Jones said via Fo...

J&K collects Rs 5,854 cr sales tax till Jan, Rs 433 cr more than last FY

Jammu and Kashmir has collected Rs 5,854 crore of sales tax in the current financial year till January, which is Rs 433 crore more than the last financial year, officials said During this financial year till January 2020, Rs 5,854 crore wer...

Water sample from Food and Civil Supplies Minister Paswan's official residence fails BIS quality test: SC told

Water sample collected from the official residence of Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has failed Bureau of Indian Standard BIS quality norms, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday The top court was informed that 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020