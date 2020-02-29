Mizoram CM flags off flight to Agartala from Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday flagged off a flight to Agartala via Guwahati from the state's lone Lengpui airport here The flight was operated by private carrier IndiGo and the Aizawl to Agartala flight via Guwahati will operate daily.

"What makes me happy about the new flight is that Mizoram will now have an air link with its neighbor Tripura for the first time in history," Zoramthanga said Zoramthanga said that the state government has been making massive effort to upgrade the Lengpui airport.

He expressed hope that the new flight service will benefit people The chief minister also hoped that other cities of the country will soon be connected to Aizawl by air.

IndiGo airlines vice president Vijay Matta said that Aizawl is the airline's sixth destination in the Northeast He said that a flight between Aizawl-Kolkata-Delhi will also be launched in the future.

The airline will operate an ATR aircraft on the Aizawl-Guwahati-Agartala sector, an official said.

