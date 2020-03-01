Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh cr in Feb

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 19:25 IST
GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh cr in Feb

The government has collected Rs 1.05 lakh crore as GST revenue in February, up 8 per cent over the same month last year The collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) in February was, however, lower than the Rs 1.10 lakh crore collected in January 2020.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February, 2020 is Rs 1,05,366 crore of which CGST is Rs 20,569 crore, SGST is Rs 27,348 crore, IGST is Rs 48,503 crore and Cess is Rs 8,947 crore," the finance ministry said in a statement The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of January up to February 29 stood at 83 lakh -- same as last month.

The government has settled Rs 22,586 crore to CGST and Rs 16,553 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement "The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of February, 2020 is Rs 43,155 crore for CGST and Rs 43,901 crore for the SGST," the statement added.

The GST revenues during the month of February from domestic transactions has shown a growth of 12 per cent over the same month last year "Taking into account the GST collected from import of goods, the total revenue during February, 2020 has increased by 8 per cent in comparison to the revenue during February, 2019," the statement said.

During this month, the GST on import of goods has shown a negative growth of (-) 2 per cent as compared to February 2019, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs not possessing hygiene rating

The Punjab governments Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said it has prohibited online supply of food from Food Business Operators FBOs not possessing hygiene rating Issuing the prohibition orders, Food and Drug Administration Commissi...

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh cr in Feb

The government has collected Rs 1.05 lakh crore as GST revenue in February, up 8 per cent over the same month last year The collection from Goods and Services Tax GST in February was, however, lower than the Rs 1.10 lakh crore collected in ...

Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs without hygiene rating

Punjab Food and Drug Administration PFDA on Sunday prohibited the online supply of food from the food business operators FBOs, which dont have hygiene rating. The state government has also prohibited the online food supply aggregators OFSAs...

3 students drown in Odisha''s reservoir while taking

Three college students drowned in Upper Kolab reservoir in Odishas Koraput district after slipping into deep waters while taking photographs, police said on Sunday Some second year students of computer science degree course of Koraput Gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020