MP govt bans aviation academy from using Dhana airstrip

The Madhya Pradesh government has banned private aviation academy, Chimes Aviation, from using Dhana airstrip here, two months after one of its trainer aircraft crashed here, killing two persons on board The ban came after the Sagar collector found Chimes allegedly flouting the flying norms in the wake of the fatal aircraft accident, an official said.

"We got the state government order on February 29 (imposing a ban) following which we have suspended our flying activities immediately from Dhana airport," Rahul Sharma, Manager Chimes Aviation Academy, Dhana, told PTI on Sunday "Our nine trainer aircraft remain grounded at the airstrip," he added.

On January 3, the aircraft Cessna 172 crashed in a field close to the airstrip after its pilot was trying to land it around 10 pm Trainer Ashok Makwana and trainee Piyush Singh were killed in the mishap..

