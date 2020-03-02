Left Menu
Bajaj Auto sales drops 10 pc to 3,54,913 units in Feb

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:00 IST
Bajaj Auto sales drops 10 pc to 3,54,913 units in Feb

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 10 per cent decline in total sales at 3,54,913 units in February as against 3,93,089 units in the same month last year Total domestic sales declined by 24 per cent at 1,68,747 units last month as compared to 2,21,706 units in February 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The company further said its total two-wheeler sales were down 5 per cent at 3,10,222 units as compared to 3,27,985 units in the year-ago month Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,46,876 units last month as against 1,86,523 units in February 2019, a decline of 21 per cent, it added.

Overall commercial vehicles sales also declined by 31 per cent at 44,691 units last month as compared to 65,104 units in the year-ago period with domestic sales dropping by 38 per cent at 21,871 units as against 35,183 units in February 2019 Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month were up 9 per cent at 1,86,166 units as compared to 1,71,383 units in February 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

