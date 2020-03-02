Left Menu
Development News Edition

JA Solar Supplies 100MW Mono PERC Modules for Subsidy-free Projects in Spain

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:08 IST

JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it is to supply two 50MW solar power plants in Alvarado-La Risca, a town in the region of Extremadura, Spain, with 100MW high-efficiency mono PERC modules. The power plants are expected to enter operation in the third quarter of 2020.

Developed and built by Spanish solar company - Solarpack, the two subsidy-free projects were recently acquired by Green Investment Group Limited (GIG), which signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe Limited. PPA is one of the key factors driving the Spanish PV market back to Gigawatt scale, and leads investors to focus more on the power generating capability and long-term performance of solar modules.

The 100MW modules supplied by JA Solar used solar cells manufactured with Gallium-doped silicon wafers. In 2019, JA Solar was granted with the IP rights on doping silicon crystals with Ga and using the Ga-doped p-type crystalline silicon wafers for making solar cells over various nations and regions where the related patents covered. The application of Ga-doped silicon wafers can effectively mitigate the initial light induced degradation (LID) that solar cells using boron doped p-type silicon wafers having long suffered. It enables the solar modules with long-term performance, stability, and improved return of investment.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force BSF has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons...

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mahesh Babu-production based on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is set to feature in South star Mahesh Babus upcoming bi-lingual production, Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Adivi Sesh, who has already started shooting for th...

M&M tractor sales up 19 pc in February at 22,561 units

Mahindra Mahindra on Monday reported 19 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 22,561 units in February as compared to 18,978 units in the same month last year Domestic sales grew by 21 per cent at 21,877 units as against 18,105 units...

Karnataka to set up nano technology park, to come out with new S&T policy

The Karnataka government has plans to develop a nano park here and also come out with a new science and technology policy In his inaugural address to the eleventh edition of Bangaluru India Nano 2020, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020