Morocco’s Agadir to host JADE 2020 for young African entrepreneurs

The African Research Center for Innovation and Development in association with ENCG Agadir, Young Entrepreneur School and Universe Start-up is going to host the fourth consecutive edition of African Job Development Days (JADE) between March 13 and 20, 2020 in Morocco's Agadir.

The imminent JADE 2020 will hold the 1st Green Bootcamp in Morocco and Africa. It will be dedicated to agricultural entrepreneurship. The Bootcamp, which will continue for seven days, will witness the intervention and exchange of ideas for several varied experts.

This Green Bootcamp comes in the light of the unveiling of the Generation Green program, which aims to bring Morocco in tune with the objectives of sustainable development by 2030.

JADE 2020 aims to promote a new generation of African entrepreneurs who create wealth and generate jobs.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.