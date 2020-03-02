Khattar orders special girdawari of rabi crops affected by heavy rains, hailstorm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced special girdawari (revenue survey) of rabi crops affected due to heavy rains and hailstorms in some parts of the state recently. The special girdawari was ordered for assessment of crop loss so that the farmers can get compensation for damaged crops.

The chief minister made the announcement in the State Assembly here after some members expressed concern over loss of crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. On Sunday, Haryana's Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal had inspected fields of farmers and interacted with those whose crops were damaged due to rains and hailstorm in Rewari district.

During his visit, Lal had assured the farmers of all possible help and also directed sub-divisional officer and officials of agriculture department to assess crop loss of every affected farmer..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.