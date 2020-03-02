Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Bund yield hits six-month low, ECB rate cut bets jump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:15 IST
German Bund yield hits six-month low, ECB rate cut bets jump
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Safe-haven German bond yields fell to six-month lows on Monday while money markets bet that the European Central Bank could cut rates as early as its March meeting in the face of a coronavirus outbreak that has unnerved investors. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said that the Fed would "act as appropriate" to support the economy, though he added that the economy remains in good shape overall.

Other central banks also pledged their support on Monday. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the BoJ would take necessary steps to stabilise markets while the Bank of England said it was working with the finance ministry and international partners to protect the British economy from the impact of coronavirus.

The ECB is also prepared to provide economic support, said ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau, adding that more action is not yet required. However, investor expectations of ECB rate cuts have been brought forward.

Eonia futures dated to the ECB's April meeting show a 10-bps rate cut is now fully priced in. Money markets attach a more than a 90% chance of a rate cut at the March meeting, which takes place next week, up from about 10% a week ago. Markets are now betting on two 10-bps rate cuts this year, versus only one last week.

Goldman Sachs said it expects the Fed to cut rates as early as its March 17-18 meeting and forecasts a cut of a half percentage point. "The benefits of a co-ordinated policy response are rising," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "The market moves we are seeing are very close to what we saw during the global (financial) crisis."

Yields on 10-year German bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, last week tumbled 18 basis points in their biggest weekly drop since 2012 as coronavirus panic swept through markets. They fell to six-month lows at -0.667% on Monday, within 10 bps of record lows hit in early September. Giving up some gains they were down 3 bps in late trade at -0.64%.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield tumbled as much as 7 bps to 1.05%, in danger of dropping below 1% for the first time, although prices gave up some gains in later trade. "The week ahead will depend on how seriously the market is comforted by the Fed's message of support. Though risk assets will likely have more stability, we expect investors to remain tentative until easing is actually announced," said Mizuho rates strategist Peter McCallum.

Italian bond yields resumed their rise, having fallen in early trade. The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields rose to as high as 184 bps, its widest since late August. Italy's budget deficit was far lower than expected in 2019, data showed on Monday, reaching its lowest in 12 years and giving the government leeway to increase borrowing this year to counter the economic impact of coronavirus.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri announced on Sunday the cabinet would approve this week 3.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of measures to help companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju calls on GC Murmu

General Officer Commanding GOC, 15 Corps Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General BS Raju on Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. The Lt Governor and GoC discussed issues relating to the security mana...

Greek PM speaks to US President Trump, says has backing on borders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the migration crisis evolving on Greeces borders with Turkey, a statement from the Greek premiers office said on Monday.Trump, the statement added, recogni...

British PM Johnson backs 'fantastic' Patel amid bullying row; govt announces inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Priti Patel is a fantastic home secretary as he backed his senior Cabinet minister amid a row over the resignation of her top civil servant, while the government announced an internal inquiry in...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Coronavirus hits global factories; chances of monetary policy easing rise

Global factories took a beating in February from the coronavirus outbreak, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, surveys showed on Monday, raising the prospect of a coordinated policy response by central banks to prevent a glob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020