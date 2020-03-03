Left Menu
Development News Edition

AVP signs MoU with CCRAS for multi centric clinical trial on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:14 IST
AVP signs MoU with CCRAS for multi centric clinical trial on

Arya Vaidya Pharmacy here has signed an MoU with Central Council for Research In Aryurveda System (CCRAS) to conduct Phase III Multi centric clinical trial on rheumatoid arthritis in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The union government has come forward to fund the first ever such trial on the efficacy of Ayurveda in managing rheumatoid arthritis and the study would be done by AVP Research Foundation in collaboration with CCRAS, Foundation Chairman P R Krishnakumar told reporters on Tuesday.

The study was based on a pilot study by AVP in 2003, the outcome of which was published in leading research journals like Annals of Rheumatic Diseases and Journal of Clinical Rheumatology, he said. The Centre has come forward to take this study to the next level as part of positioning Ayurveda as a forefront medical system capable of handling various conditions, including auto-immune disorders, he said.

The agreement to pursue the study was signed between Krishnakumar and Dr Shashidhar Doddamani, representing CCRAS here recently, he said. Ayurveda Research Institute for Metabolic Disorders, Bengaluru and Raja Ramdeo Anandilala Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Cancer, Mumbai, will be the clinical sites for the 36 week study on 200 people with fresh cases of the disease, he said.

Krishnakumar said the study was designed by world renowned rheumotologist Dr Daniel Furst, currently the Director of Clinical Research at Arthiritis Associtaion of South California, who would also mentor it. The AVP Group has also initiated a clinical trial on the efficacy of Ayurveda on management of diabetes, he said.

The study will be executed in Lativa in collaboration with the University of Lativa and be the first of its kind, where efficacy of Ayurveda in the management of Diabetes population outside India, Krishnakumar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's eastern government opens Damascus embassy, pledges united fight against Turkey

Libyas eastern-based government linked to military commander Khalifa Haftar opened an embassy in Syria on Tuesday and called for the two countries to unite in their common fight against Turkey-backed militant groups. Syria has faced resista...

Boxing: Gaurav, Ashish enter pre-quarters of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

The seasoned duo of Gaurav Solanki 57kg and Ashish Kumar 75kg advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing with dominating wins in their respective opening-round bouts here on Tuesday. Commonwealth Games gold...

Indian Railway Finance Corporation gets Sebi nod for IPO

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC has got markets regulator Sebis approval for its initial public offer IPO. The IPO comprises fresh issue of 93.8 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 46.9 crore equity shares by the Government...

UPDATE 2-Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply

The Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic closed its first makeshift hospital, one of 16 hurriedly built to handle the epidemic, after it discharged the last recovered patients, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020