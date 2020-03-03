Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields rise as ECB ready to act against coronavirus fallout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:00 IST
Euro zone bond yields rise as ECB ready to act against coronavirus fallout

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday after the European Central Bank joined its U.S. and Japanese peers in indicating that it stands ready to protect the economy from the coronavirus outbreak. With the virus spreading around the globe, governments and central banks are under pressure to support growth, which is suffering from travel restrictions, weakening demand, supply chain disruptions and a sharp market sell-off.

The ECB said on Monday it was ready to take "appropriate and targeted measures" to fight the impact of coronavirus. G7 finance ministers were expected to hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the economic impact, sources told Reuters. The central bank is also preparing possible measures to provide liquidity to businesses hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, according to three sources familiar with the discussion.

Australia cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low on Tuesday, putting its central bank among the first in the world to ease policy to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus. The signals from major central banks bought some calm to rattled world markets, pausing a stunning rally in top-rated bond markets for now. Equity markets surged after their worst plunge since the 2008 financial crisis last week, encouraged by the prospect of government action to stem the economic impact.

"When you have a sharp bear market with all the yields tumbling, it's not so unusual that you have a counter-movement, especially when there is news about central banks and governments intervening," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz. Ten-year German government bond yields were last up 4 basis points to -0.58%, off six-month lows of -0.67% hit on Monday.

Italian and Greek government bonds - which bore the brunt of last week's sell-off - rallied strongly. Italy's 10-year yield fell 10 basis points to 1.05%, off five-week highs at 1.23% hit during the previous session. Greece's 10-year yield was down 14 bps to 1.24%.

Inflation expectations bounced from record lows below 1.10% hit on Monday, to above 1.14%. Euro zone consumer prices grew more slowly in February than in January, as expected, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world depressed oil prices. Excluding the volatile unprocessed food prices, inflation accelerated to 1.4% year-on-year from 1.3% in January.

However, the release had little lasting impact on bond yields, as data releases have taken the back foot given the focus on immediate news on coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian airline SkyUp suspends flights to northern Italian city of Turin

Ukrainian airline SkyUp said on Tuesday it was suspending flights to the Italian city of Turin due to the spread of the coronavirus spread.The airline suspends flights to Turin from March 5 to an estimated October 25, it said in a statement...

UPDATE 3-China's Wuhan closes coronavirus hospital as officials hail drop in new cases

The Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic has closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients, state broadcaster CCTV said o...

Priti Patel's former aide received 25,000 pounds payout over bullying allegations: Report

Embattled UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was hit with a fresh allegation related to her ministerial role in the past on Tuesday as it emerged that her former aide received a 25,000 pounds payout from the government in 2015 after claiming she...

Centre discussing NPR with states

The Centre on Tuesday said it was discussing with state governments the preparations for the update of the National Population Register NPR from April 1 to September 30. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020