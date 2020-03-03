Left Menu
Luxury hotel sends its restaurant staff on self-quarantine after COVID-19 scare

  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-03-2020 17:33 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:33 IST
Luxury hotel sends its restaurant staff on self-quarantine after COVID-19 scare

A five-star hotel in the Capital has asked its staff, who were present at one of its restaurants where an individual tested positive for coronavirus dined on February 28, to go on self-quarantine for 14 days. The hotel said it has also enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols at the property as advised by the government.

"Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28, 2020, has been diagnosed with COVID-19," Hyatt Regency Delhi, Area VP and General Manager Julian Ayers said in a statement. "All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28, 2020, have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Hyatt Regency Delhi has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building," Ayers said.

At this time, "we do not have any confirmed cases to report among our colleagues," he added. He also said that as advised by the government authorities, the hotel has enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols, including deep-cleaning measures in the restaurant, colleague lockers and in all public areas, restaurants and meeting spaces across the hotel.

Hyatt Regency also said that it continues to closely monitor this ongoing situation, remains vigilant in monitoring for symptoms among colleagues, and is following guidelines and protocols recommended by international and local authorities, in an effort to ensure guests and colleagues remain in a healthy and safe environment. "We are committed to caring for our guests and colleagues, as their safety and wellbeing remains a top priority," Ayers said.

Meanwhile, two private schools at Noida near here cancelled classes for the next few days as a precautionary measure over the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

