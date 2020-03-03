Coronavirus: CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops

The CISF has provided medical kits containing hand sanitisers, gloves and masks to all its personnel deployed to guard 62 civil airports in the country in view of the coronavirus scare, officials said on Tuesday. They said as the personnel have close physical interaction with the outgoing and incoming passengers by way of frisking and talking to them, it has been ordered that the medical kit be stocked and used at all international and domestic airports under the force's security cover.

All the airports have been provided alcohol-based sanitiser bottles, hand gloves and face masks of the normal and N95 variety for use by our personnel, a senior CISF official said. The Central Industrial Security Force is designated as the national civil aviation security force and at present it guards 62 airport terminals in the country, the latest being the Srinagar airport in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

With an Italian tourist in Jaipur being tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases in India has risen to six, as per Union Health Ministry sources. The government has also stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection, that was first reported in China's Wuhan, which has killed over 3,100 people world-wide..

