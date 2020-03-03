FSSAI cautions food biz against fake order seeking Rs 1,200 fine

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Tuesday cautioned against a fake order imposing one-year security fine of Rs 1,200 on food businesses which is being circulated on social media. While clarifying that it has not issued any such order, the food regulator said it is taking legal action about this incident of forgery and spreading a fake order. The FSSAI has also advised food businesses to verify or confirm the veracity of any order released by FSSAI on its official website before making any payment or initiating any other action. A fake notice in the name of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that "an order FNo Std/SP-10/T (Formaldehyde) dated 12.02.2020" in this regard is being circulated on social media and amongst food businesses, the regulator said in a statement.

"It is clarified that FSSAI has not issued any such order dated 12.02.2020 related to a fine of Rs 1200," FSSAI said. All the food businesses and other stakeholders including State Food Safety Authorities are advised to verify/confirm the veracity of any order released by FSSAI on its official website before making any payment or initiating any other action, it added.

"It appears some individuals are trying to cheat food businesses or other stakeholders through these fake orders. Combatting such mischief and fake news requires one to be vigilant," FSSAI said. The FSSAI requested to alert the appropriate authorities in the state food safety departments or at FSSAI's regional offices or headquarters at Delhi if anyone comes across such mischief.

