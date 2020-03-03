Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSSAI cautions food biz against fake order seeking Rs 1,200 fine

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:41 IST
FSSAI cautions food biz against fake order seeking Rs 1,200 fine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Tuesday cautioned against a fake order imposing one-year security fine of Rs 1,200 on food businesses which is being circulated on social media. While clarifying that it has not issued any such order, the food regulator said it is taking legal action about this incident of forgery and spreading a fake order. The FSSAI has also advised food businesses to verify or confirm the veracity of any order released by FSSAI on its official website before making any payment or initiating any other action. A fake notice in the name of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that "an order FNo Std/SP-10/T (Formaldehyde) dated 12.02.2020" in this regard is being circulated on social media and amongst food businesses, the regulator said in a statement.

"It is clarified that FSSAI has not issued any such order dated 12.02.2020 related to a fine of Rs 1200," FSSAI said. All the food businesses and other stakeholders including State Food Safety Authorities are advised to verify/confirm the veracity of any order released by FSSAI on its official website before making any payment or initiating any other action, it added.

"It appears some individuals are trying to cheat food businesses or other stakeholders through these fake orders. Combatting such mischief and fake news requires one to be vigilant," FSSAI said. The FSSAI requested to alert the appropriate authorities in the state food safety departments or at FSSAI's regional offices or headquarters at Delhi if anyone comes across such mischief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

I.Coast burns 3 tonnes of pangolin scales

Abidjan, Mar 3 AFP Ivory Coast officials on Tuesday burnt three tonnes of scales of the pangolin, the most trafficked mammal on Earth. The scales were seized in raids in 2017 and 2018, following which some 20 people were arrested.Beijing an...

Right to dissent integral part of democracy: Assam Speaker

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Tuesday said the right to express dissent is an integral part of democracy and it is protected by the Constitution. However, the government is also duty-bound to maintain peace and protect liv...

Japanese Ambassador calls on Assam CM

Japanese Ambassador to India Santoshi Suzuki called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday and both pledged to enhance friendly ties between Japan and Assam. Appreciating Japans friendly gesture towards continuing its collabor...

No Coronavirus infected person in Assam: Minister

A total of 55 persons coming from China were kept under surveillance for 28 days and two were admitted in a hospital in the state since January 15 till date, the Assam Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Replying to a query by BJP MLA Numal M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020