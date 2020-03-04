Stanza Living to invest Rs 150 cr for working professionals' accommodation

Startup Stanza Living on Wednesday said it plans to invest Rs 150 crore in offering accommodation services for working professionals. Starting with an inventory of 10,000 beds for working professional across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore, the company aims to grow it to 50,000 beds in one year, Stanza Living MD and co-founder Anindya Dutta said. "We will invest Rs 150 crore over a period of one year for working professional category with an aim to grow the category to 50,000 beds in next one year," Dutta said. The company has been catering to the requirements of the student community and it now claims to have a consolidated inventory of 55,000 beds pan-India for students and working professionals.

Stanza Living will operate accommodation for working professionals as a separate business line that will be designed around the lifestyle needs of working professionals, he said. The company plans to expand services for the working profession in six cities by the end of next quarter, Dutta said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.