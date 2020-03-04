Left Menu
Orient Electric launches new inverter air-coolers, eyes 25%

  Updated: 04-03-2020 15:52 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 15:52 IST
market share in next 2 years Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI): CK Birla Group firm Orient Electric is aiming for 25 per cent market share in the air- cooler segment in the next two years, a top official said on Wednesday. The company, which is part of the USD 2.4-billion CK Birla Group, announced the launch of its new range of energy efficient inverter air-coolers powered by ECM (electronically commutated motor) technology, which is claimed to save upto 50 per cent energy.

Our new range of energy-saving ECMT-powered inverter air-coolers has been developed based on the strong consumer need for energy efficiency with 50 per cent power savings, high-thrust air delivery, silent operation and convenience of control through IoT and voice controls, Orient Electric MD & CEO Rakesh Khanna told reporters here. The company which has a market share of 12 per cent currently is eyeing 25 per cent marketshare in the air-cooler segment in the next two years, he said.

Khanna said they were intending to set up a new manufacturing planta greenfield project in southern India which would start with manufacturing of fans and they were in the process of identifying the places and in the process of completing the business plan. Orients coolers range also includes smart air- coolers which are IoT-enabled, work on Wi-Fi and can also be controlled by voice, said business head (Home Appliances) of Orient Electric Salil Kapoor.

Unlike conventional induction motors, the electronically commutated motors have voltage rectifiers and electronic control circuit which eliminates friction and motor noise, thus enhancing service life while consuming less than 50 per cent electricity as compared to induction motors,he said. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

