XCMG Brings its Largest Exhibition to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

  • Las Vegas
  Updated: 04-03-2020 16:39 IST
Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE: 000425) is delivering a comprehensive array of 24 flagship products to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 from March 10 to 14 in Las Vegas.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the largest tri-annual construction trade show in North America and one of the top three shows worldwide organized by Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), showcases the latest equipment and technologies from world-leading companies. Participating in CONEXPO-CON/AGG for the ninth time, XCMG will be exhibiting its six categories of products including cranes, excavators, loaders, pilling machinery, earthmoving machinery, and aerial working platform along with complete construction solutions across a 19,500 square foot exhibition space (1,811.6 square meters); 30 percent larger than in 2017.

"Themed 'Innovation for Your Success', we hope our most extensive presentation at CONEXPO-CON/AGG to date will highlight the leading technologies of XCMG while demonstrating the devotion for long term creation with case studies for energy saving and emission reduction." said Jiansen Liu, VP of XCMG Group.

XCMG will also unveil a new electric hydraulic excavator, the XE35U-E, an environmentally friendly upgrade to the popular XE35U, known for its rapid response, accurate control and reduced environmental impact.

Four mobile elevating work platforms from XCMG Fire-fighting Safety Equipment will be demonstrated on-site during the trade show. All of XCMG's exhibited products except the XE35U-E will be released in the North American market.

Also, XCMG will deliver orders to clients in North America at the opening ceremony, including excavators to Ahern (US), all-terrain cranes and rough-terrain wheel cranes to North West Crane Enterprises (Canada) and aerial work platforms to Black Diamond Equipment Rental (US).

XCMG will be at booth F6424 in the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Operators will demonstrate the exceptional functionalities of the machinery through presentations such as shooting basketballs and cutting fruits on balloons.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit XCMGFacebookYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn an Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099308/XCMG_CONEXPO_CON.jpg

