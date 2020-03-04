Left Menu
Sapna Chaudhary releases a new Holi music video with VMate

VMate is all set to splash your screen this Holi with an upbeat anthem performed by Sapna Chaudhary.

  Updated: 04-03-2020 17:14 IST
VMate. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): VMate is all set to splash your screen this Holi with an upbeat anthem performed by Sapna Chaudhary. Bringing alive the high spirit and colourful energy around Holi, VMate has collaborated with the famous Haryanvi performer Sapna Chaudhary. Sapna, a prominent name and trendsetter in the entertainment industry, is known for her moves in famous Haryanvi songs like 'Solid Body' and 'Teri Aankhya Yo Kajal." She has also been part of the 11th season of Big Boss.

To set a new music trend, Sapna is seen in her captivating 'desi' avatar in the video dancing the occasion away with her famous 'thumkas' and 'jhatkas', sprinkling water and enjoying the festival of colours in the video, ready to hit the blockbuster music chart. With their new campaign #VMateAsliHolibaaz, VMate is here to break all records and make people shake a leg in the most unique way on this song Holi after Holi.

Sapna addresses her VMate friends in the video to showcase their talent and spread happiness 'Talent apna dikhlake tu hojayega trend' this Holi by creating interesting content around dance, comedy or makeup. It calls out people from all age groups to showcase their cheerful nature and be a part of this new anthem to showcase their talent. The video is a part of one of the many activities VMate has planned around Holi including a Holi movie casted by top Youtubers Bhuvan Bham and Ashish Chanclani which will be released on VMate on March 8, 2020.

"Hello VMate friends! The music video launched today is a super fun colourful video that I thoroughly enjoyed jiving to! One of the things that are mandatory on Holi are the crazy lively Bollywood songs and now I am part of VMate's very own one of a kind Holi anthem. This Holi season, by dancing on this song, we can dance together!" said Sapna Chaudhary, while excitedly speaking about the association with VMate. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

