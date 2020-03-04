Left Menu
Govt in process of formulating a National Retail Trade policy

The government is in the process of formulating a National Retail Trade policy to create conducive environment for the sector by simplifying rules and regulations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday

"The government proposes to have a National Retail Trade Policy to create conducive environment for retail trade including by simplifying rules and regulations hindering the growth of retail sector," commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha

Replying to a separate question, the minister said as on February 24, a total of 362 GI (Geographical Indications ) applications have been registered, out of which 347 are Indian GI applications and remaining for foreigners.

