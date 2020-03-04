Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures jump after Biden's Super Tuesday sweep

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:11 IST
US STOCKS-Futures jump after Biden's Super Tuesday sweep

U.S. stock markets looked set to jump after a strong showing for Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries on Wednesday, with Dow and S&P index futures rebounding around 2% from heavy losses a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open 500 points higher after closing down nearly 3% on Tuesday as an emergency interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve amplified fears about the extent of the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark S&P 500 has also declined in eight of the past nine sessions, knocking $3.1 trillion off the value of major U.S. companies as the virus spreads deeper in the United States and Europe and cripples supply chains.

By 8:23 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 60.5 points, or 2.02%, after Biden, a moderate considered less likely to raise taxes and impose new financial regulations, won Texas and eight other states, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic nomination with Bernie Sanders. Dow e-minis were up 616 points, or 2.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 169.5 points, or 1.97%.

"On a bigger scale the feeling (is) that there was a rejection of the more socialist end of the Democratic party," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. "The results yesterday gave (investors) the feeling that it's more likely to be a more traditional choice."

Shares of health insurers UnitedHealth Group Inc, Centene Corp, and Cigna Corp surged between 6.6% and 9% in premarket trading. The possibility of a Sanders nomination has hurt those stocks in the past few months as his "Medicare for All" proposal would eliminate private health insurance altogether.

General Electric Co rose 1.6% after the company forecast a hit of $300 million to $500 million to its first-quarter cash flow from the coronavirus outbreak, while reaffirming its cash and profit targets for the full year. On the economic front, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls rose more than expected in February. The data is considered a precursor to the more comprehensive U.S. jobs report on Friday.

All eyes will also be on the Fed's beige book report, which will offer the first snapshot from the central bank's business contacts on how deeply the coronavirus is impacting the domestic economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM pitches for constitutional protection for freedom of

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday made a strong pitch for Constitutional protection to ensure freedom of press in the backdrop of the increasing attacks against media houses and members of the fourth estate in the country....

Greta Thunberg tells EU to stop 'pretending' on climate

Brussels, Mar 4 AFP Teenage eco-warrior Greta Thunberg branded the EUs grand plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 inadequate on Wednesday and said Europe is falsely claiming to lead the world on climate. The European Union must stop pr...

Rashtrapati Bhavan decides not to hold Holi gatherings amid coronavirus scare

Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings as a precautionary measure amid the global scare over coronavirus, the Presidents office tweeted on Wednesday. With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbr...

ANALYSIS-Follow the Fed? Why central banks won't be rushed on virus response

Will the worlds big central banks leave U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hanging Theyre certainly going to try. No major central bank has yet matched the Feds emergency rate cut in response to the coronavirus outbreak and there is m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020