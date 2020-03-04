Left Menu
Joget Inc. Announces the General Availability of Next Generation Open Source Digital Transformation Platform - Joget DX

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Columbia
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:47 IST

Joget Inc. today announced the general availability of its next generation open source digital transformation platform – Joget DX. Joget DX is packed with a number of highly anticipated new features that can accelerate an organization's digitalization and innovation initiatives. Some of the key features include innovations in Progressive Web Apps (PWA), DevOps, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Application Performance Management (APM).

Joget DX combines the best of business process automation, workflow management and low-code application development in a simple, flexible and open platform. Business and technical teams can collaborate to rapidly build full-fledged enterprise applications visually, anywhere, anytime. With Joget it is possible to build and deploy a full-fledged enterprise application containing process automation, data management, reports and mobile support in 5 minutes without coding.

"At Joget we constantly listen to our customers and ensure that their needs are incorporated into our plans. Our plugin architecture makes it easy to extend Joget not just by us but also our customers. Joget DX is just a reflection of the demands from our customers," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget Inc. "While we are releasing DX, the team is already working on new features on enterprise governance for application development that will be beneficial for our large customers across the globe."

"Joget is focused on innovation to disrupt the low-code application platform market and is dedicated to bringing new capabilities on an on-going basis," said Julian Khoo, SVP of Product Innovation at Joget Inc. "As they say – necessity is the mother of invention – and we consider this our directive to continuously surpass our customers' needs."

Joget DX is now available for immediate download and cloud on-demand signup. Other deployment options (certified Red Hat OpenShift images, Docker images, public cloud images on AWS and Azure, etc.) will become available in the coming weeks.

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc. is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications for digital transformation across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 2,000 installations and 10,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Contact
Media Relations
info@joget.com
1.888.60J.OGET (1.888.605.6438)

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

