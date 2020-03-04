Blockchain tech based urban farming platform developed by SRM

A blockchain technology-based urban farming platform, Urbanbowl,developed by engineering students of SRM University,Andhra Pradesh,has won awards and rewards at an international US Blockchain Technology Hackathon ETHDenver. Koushik Bhargav, Pushyamitra, Srinivasa Teja and Rohit of SRM University, pursuing their third year in Computer Science and Engineering, developed Urbanbowl, a decentralised urban farming platform where people can lease out empty spaces like backyards or basements.

The four students of SRM secured a reward of 3,000 USD besides the Community Prize for being in the top five, a university press release here said on Wednesday. Their project also satisfied five UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) End Hunger, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Reduction in Forest Loss and Land Degradation, Climate Action and Sustainable Production Pattern.

The release said another project, SecureNote, developed by four other students of ECE and CSE, also received a reward of 2,000 USD. SecureNote platform ensures complaints made to police are digitised, leaving no scope for any alterations without the consent of the authorities concerned..

