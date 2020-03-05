Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea exported sand to China in violation of UN sanctions, group says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:07 IST
N.Korea exported sand to China in violation of UN sanctions, group says

For several months last year, a steady stream of ships was observed dredging sand in a North Korean bay then transporting it to China, a Washington-based think-tank said on Wednesday. The extraction of sand from North Korea to China would violate a 2017 U.N. Security Council resolution that prohibits North Korea from "supplying, selling, or transferring sand", the Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS) said in a report.

The group's researchers tracked the dredging and transport of the sand through commercial satellite imagery and shipping databases. "Between March and August 2019, C4ADS observed a large fleet of vessels originating from Chinese waters travelling to North Korea to dredge and transport sand from Haeju Bay," the report's authors wrote, describing unusual ship traffic in a bay less than 30 km (18.6 miles) from neighbouring South Korea.

China has called for sanctions to be eased on North Korea, but also says it fully enforces the sanctions imposed with its assent by the U.N. Security Council because of the isolated country's nuclear and missile programmes. The United Nations has found that North Korea has repeatedly circumvented restrictions on trade of things like coal and oil, often by conducting ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

But the unprecedented scale and coordination of the dredging operation "showcases the boldness and impunity with which sanctions evasion networks operate, even under close scrutiny", C4ADS said in its report. A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, which has led international sanctions efforts on North Korea, said all U.N. states were required to implement U.N. sanctions resolutions.

"We expect them all to continue doing so," she said. China's mission to the United Nations and embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Automatic Identification System (AIS) data reviewed by C4ADS, in 2019, Haeju Bay saw at least 1,563 visits by ships. This compared with only 418 visits in the previous two years combined. The AIS data showed many of the ships returning to ports on the Chinese coast.

Some of the ships observed in satellite imagery appeared to be operating in convoys or other formations, suggesting they were coordinating their movements. "The activity in Haeju demonstrates scale, and a level of sophistication unlike other known cases of North Korean sanctions evasion at sea," the group said.

Analysts are working on methods to estimate the amount of sand that was exported, and how much that may have been worth to North Korea, one of the report's authors, Lauren Sung, told Reuters. But the rising value of sand suggests that the operation was lucrative for cash-strapped North Korea.

"As the price of sand has risen rapidly in recent years, so has the practice both licit and illicit sand excavation and trade around the world," the group said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House to vote on coronavirus funding on Wednesday -

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on legislation to provide 8.3 billion in emergency funding to address the spreading coronavirus, said U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Legislation funding emergency efforts to ...

James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus

The global release of the new James Bond film No Time to Die was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theaters in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions....

'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling

A Russian businessman dubbed Putins cook for his close ties to Russias president sought in a court filing on Wednesday to distance himself and his company from accusations by American prosecutors of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.The fi...

Singaporean defeats Chinese candidate to head U.N. patent office

A Singaporean beat a Chinese candidate in the race to lead the world patent office, heading off Beijings bid for a fifth U.N. leadership role, much to the satisfaction of the United States. Daren Tang defeated fellow legal expert Wang Binyi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020