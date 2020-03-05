Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on Biden bounce

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 03:17 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on Biden bounce

Wall Street roared back to life on Wednesday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 surging more than 4%, after former Vice President Joe Biden's strong showing in the Super Tuesday Democratic primary contests injected a dose of confidence.

Biden's pack-leading results - on course to win in 10 of the 14 states that held primaries on Tuesday - powered a jump in healthcare stocks, and upbeat economic data soothed worries about the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak. After the S&P 500 reached an all-time high on Feb. 19, the stock market slid into a correction as the rapidly spreading COVID-19 sparked recession fears.

The S&P 500 has recovered nearly 6% from Friday's closing trough, but remains about 7.6% below the all-time high reached on Feb 19. The S&P 500 healthcare index had its best day since November 2008, advancing 5.8%. Health insurers, in particular, gained ground, with the S&P 500 Managed Care index jumping 12.4%.

Biden emerged as the front-runner in a narrowing race for the Democratic presidential nomination following a string of primary victories, providing relief to market participants who are wary of the more progressive policy positions of rival Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist. Sanders' embrace of a Medicare for All healthcare policy that would essentially abolish private insurance had cast a shadow on healthcare stocks. "It's a relief to the market that it appears that Joe Biden is increasingly likely to get the Democratic nomination," said Oliver Pursche, vice chairman and chief market strategist at Bruderman Asset Management in New York.

"Many Americans, even those inclined to agree with Trump's policies, are clamoring for a unifying voice," Pursche added. "And Joe Biden is about as benign as anyone can be." Biden's showing acted at a balm to investors day after the market slumped following the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency 50-basis-point interest rate cut to head off potential economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. There are now 93,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide.

"(The Fed's rate cut) coming two weeks before a policy meeting signals a certain level of panic," said Pursche. "We're all worried about the coronavirus and the economic impact but so far the data has held up." Indeed, separate data released on Wednesday showed stronger-than-expected private sector hiring, while the services sector expanded at its fastest pace in a year.

Additionally, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that the average 30-year fixed contract mortgage rate fell last week to a seven-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,173.45 points, or 4.53%, to 27,090.86, the S&P 500 gained 126.75 points, or 4.22%, to 3,130.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 334.00 points, or 3.85%, to 9,018.09.

All of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 posted solid advances, led by healthcare and utilities. Dollar Tree Inc forecast underwhelming first-quarter sales and profit, sending the discount retailer's shares down 3.6%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co jumped 9.0% after beating quarterly sales and profit estimates. Campbell Soup Co's beat-and-raise earnings report gave a 10.1% boost to its shares.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 5.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.64-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 130 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.04 billion shares, compared with the 10.00 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

California, Washington state deaths add to U.S. coronavirus toll

Two more people have died of the new coronavirus in the United States, bringing the toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday around the two most populous cities, New York and Los Angeles. The first California death fro...

After Biden speech disrupted, U.S. lawmakers want Secret Service to protect candidates

U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sought Secret Service protection for Democratic presidential candidates after Joe Bidens wife and a senior staffer shielded the former vice president from protesters during a victory speech on Super Tuesday. Bide...

U.S. senator wants to ban TikTok for federal workers, citing Chinese govt ties

Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday said he will introduce legislation banning federal employees from using social media app TikTok on their devices and accused the company of sharing data with the Chinese government. Hawley said th...

U.S. senator's trade advice to EU: Keep calm and put agriculture on the table

The Trump administration would face resistance from the U.S. Congress if it tried to push through a mini trade deal with the European Union that did not include agriculture, U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020