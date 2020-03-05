Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger from Turkey tested positive at Singapore airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 08:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 08:11 IST
Passenger from Turkey tested positive at Singapore airport

Singapore, which has reported 112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, on Wednesday stepped up efforts to contain its spread at Changi Airport after a passenger from Turkey tested positive for COVID-19. The health ministry said that one of the passengers of Turkish Airlines flight TK54, which arrived here from Turkey on March 3, tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said Turkish Airlines flight TK55 did not take off from Changi Airport on Wednesday at its scheduled departure time of 11.35 PM, Channel News Asia reported on Thursday. The health ministry said it has started contact tracing for flight passengers who may have had a contact with the affected person.

The MOT, together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the Changi Airport Group, are in contact with and assisting the airline and passengers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is in contact with the Turkish embassy.

Singapore has reported 112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, two of which were reported on Wednesday. Out of the 33 people hospitalised, seven were critical. So far, 79 patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has asked pilots and cabin crew on a Milan-Singapore flight to take a leave of absence and monitor their health closely after a passenger tested positive. The infected woman landed at Changi Airport then left for Auckland on February 25 on an Air New Zealand flight. She was subsequently confirmed to have the COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

Flight NZ283 was also carrying the SIA passengers, The Straits Times reported on Wednesday. Air NZ said the woman, who flew from Singapore to Auckland, then went to Palmerston North on flight NZ5103 on Monday and returned to Auckland on NZ8114 the same day.

"Singapore Airlines has been informed that a passenger, who is confirmed to have COVID-19, travelled on our flight from Milan to Singapore on February 24. "We are assisting the relevant authorities to identify the passengers and crew who were on board the flight," an SIA spokesman was quoted as saying in the report.

According to media reports, the novel coronavirus has so far killed 3,123 people across the world and infected more than 91,783..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea declares new 'special care zone' as coronavirus spreads

South Korea declared a special care zone on Thursday around a second city hit hard by the coronavirus and the U.S. military confirmed two new cases among relatives of its troops in the country, which is battling the biggest epidemic outside...

Trade impact of Coronavirus epidemic for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN report

The trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a ...

Haiti's new prime minister calls for support in "precarious" situation

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said on Wednesday during his first public appearance since his appointment by presidential decree that he would focus on fighting insecurity and inequality while boosting the economy.Jouthe, a trained ci...

U.S. opposes releasing a dying Bernard Madoff from prison early

The U.S. government opposed Bernard Madoffs request to be freed from prison even if he is close to death from kidney failure, saying he has never accepted responsibility for his massive Ponzi scheme or shown compassion for victims.In a Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020