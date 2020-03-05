Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee logs 1st gain in 5 days, ends 6 paise higher

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:52 IST
Rupee logs 1st gain in 5 days, ends 6 paise higher

The rupee snapped its four-session losing run on Thursday to close 6 paise higher at 73.33 against the US dollar amid hopes that efforts by countries and global agencies would offset financial damage from the novel coronavirus outbreak. Besides, easing crude oil prices and weakness in the dollar vis-a-vis other key global currencies also helped the rupee build resistance. At the interbank foreign bank exchange, the domestic unit opened on a positive note, but soon gripped by an intense volatility. During the session, the rupee swung between a high of 73.04 and a low of 73.56 against the American unit.

It finally settled at 73.33, showing a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. Global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures dropped 1.16 per cent to USD 50.91 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.27 per cent to 97.07. The IMF on Wednesday said it will make available about USD 50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support on account of the coronavirus.

Back home, the RBI has also said it is closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets. On the equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex settled 61.13 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,470.61; and the broader NSE Nifty rose 18 points or 0.16 per cent to finish at 11,269.

"Rupee opened weak near 73.40 and saw weakness towards 73.55, but witnessed strength there after strongly towards 73.05 zone. The strength was witnessed due to overseas investors increasing their holding in Indian stocks at some point," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Greece restricts shipping near migrant islands over 'illegal' flows

Athens, Mar 5 AFP Greeces defence ministry on Thursday announced a week-long shipping ban around Aegean islands facing a migration surge from Turkey, excepting only EU and NATO patrol vessels and registered commercial ships. The ministry sa...

Mercedes-Benz expands dealer network in Gujarat

German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced the expansion of its dealership network in the country with the opening of two new showrooms in Surat, Gujarat. With the addition of the two new sales and service outlets, which ha...

Lebanon cabinet approves draft law to lift banking secrecy - justice minister

Lebanons cabinet has approved a draft law to lift banking secrecy, Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm said on Thursday.Lebanons financial prosecutor froze the assets of 20 Lebanese banks, as well as their chiefs and boards, state news agenc...

ECB tells banks to review business continuity plans over coronavirus

The European Central Bank has asked banks to review their business continuity plans and what actions they can take to prepare and minimise the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus spread, a letter seen by Reuters shows.In the letter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020