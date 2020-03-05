Cyient appoints Karthikeyan Natarajan as President, COO

IT firm Cyient on Thursday said it has appointed former Tech Mahindra executive Karthikeyan Natarajan as President and Chief Operating Officer. As Cyient focuses on its transformation from a service to a solutions company, Natarajan's appointment will bring valuable leadership to the Cyient executive team, a statement said.

"As President and COO, Karthik will lead global business operations management for the company, including sales, delivery, and business development as a P&L focused on multiple industry verticals such as Aerospace & Defense, Communications, Transportation, Semiconductor, Energy, Utilities, Geospatial, and Industrial," it added. Before Cyient, Natarajan headed the Integrated Engineering Services Business for Tech Mahindra.

"Karthik's outstanding leadership will help to strengthen our current business and accelerate the transformation journey. While we are privileged to have an outstanding leadership team in place, Karthik’s addition will help us immensely in delivering industry-leading growth," Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.