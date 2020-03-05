Irdai asks insurers to expeditiously settle Delhi riot victims' claims

Insurance regulator Irdai has asked life, general and health insurance companies to expeditiously settle the claims of Delhi riot victims and make the payments within 15 days. The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, has left 42 dead, several injured and properties damaged. In a communication to all general, life and standalone health insurance companies, Irdai said the riots in northeast Delhi during last week of February have had a serious impact on people, property and business in the region.

"The authority is aware that general insurers, life insurers and standalone health insurers may have written policies that extend to lives and property pertaining to the affected areas. "In this situation, all insurers are advised to act immediately for fair and speedy settlement of claims," it directed.

Irdai has asked them to engage adequate number of surveyors immediately in the affected areas to ensure that all claims are promptly assessed and payments of claims are disbursed within 15 days. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in a set of instructions to the insurers have asked them to nominate a senior officer who would act as a nodal officer for Delhi, who would be coordinating/ facilitating the settlement of all the claims that are reported in the affected areas.

It has also asked them to publish in press, the contact details of offices/special arrangements set up for this purpose as well as to initiate immediate steps for quick registration of claims. Insurers should create extensive awareness campaigns in the affected areas duly highlighting the measures taken by you, the regulator said.

In order to gauge the magnitude of loss, all general/life/standalone health insurers are advised to submit information relating to insurance claims related to northeast Delhi riots on weekly basis in a given format. Also, it has asked them to take urgent steps to co-ordinate with the Delhi government.

