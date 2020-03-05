Left Menu
East Bridge Capital Master Fund picks up shares worth Rs 120 cr in Jubilant Life Sciences

East Bridge Capital Master Fund on Thursday picked up more than 24 lakh shares worth around Rs 120 crore of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data on BSE, a total of 24,05,583 shares were bought by East Bridge Capital Master Fund at an average price of Rs 497.6 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 119.7 crore. In a separate transaction, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 16,26,012 shares of Jubilant at an average price of Rs 495.75 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 80.6 crore.

According to the shareholding data for December 2019 quarter, both East Bridge Capital Master Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte are public shareholders of Jubilant and held 4.63 per cent and 1.02 per cent stake, respectively, in the firm. Jubilant Life Sciences shares closed at Rs 496.7, up 0.35 per cent, on BSE..

