Lufthansa cancels all Israel flights over virus restrictions
Airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday it was cancelling all flights to Israel until March 28, after the Jewish state barred entry to almost all non-resident arrivals from five European nations including Germany
Flights to Tel Aviv and Eilat by Lufthansa and subsidiaries Swiss and Austrian Airlines will be cancelled from Sunday, March 8 until the end of the winter timetable on March 28, the group said in a statement, while some flights will be halted on Friday and Saturday "for operational reasons".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lufthansa
- Austrian Airlines
- Frankfurt Am Main
- Germany
- Israel
- Tel Aviv
- European
- Swiss
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz expects G20 progress on tax rules for tech giants
Germany's Merkel rejects reduction of EU budget rebates
EIB Group supports Commerzbank AG to finance SMEs and Mid-Caps in Germany
Germany to require social media sites to report hate speech
Germany's Scholz expects G20 progress on tax rules for tech giants