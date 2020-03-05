Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus fears hit California

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:15 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus fears hit California

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday as the swift spread of the coronavirus in the United States led California to declare an emergency, while airline stocks were hammered by crippled travel demand. The S&P 500, which fell almost 12% last week, its worst since the 2008 financial crisis, had recovered some poise as Joe Biden's surge in the Democratic primaries distracted traders from the widening impact of the virus.

The benchmark index, however, is still about 9% below its record close on Feb. 19 and fears about the economic fallout remain at the forefront of investors' minds. The U.S. death toll from the outbreak rose to 11 and California reported the first fatality outside Washington state, a day after lawmakers approved an $8.3 billion bill to combat the outbreak.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, rose 2.5 points to 34.54. "With bonds surging and yields at historic lows, concerns are we will get some kind of economic slowdown and it may be worse than initially factored in," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hit a record low as traders bet on further monetary easing after an emergency interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve earlier this week. The S&P 1500 Airlines Index down shed 5.8% after the International Air Transport Association flagged a potential $113 billion hit to global airline revenue.

U.S. airline Southwest slipped 3.9% after issuing a revenue warning, while United Airlines and JetBlue Airways cut flights and implemented cost controls. Cruise operators Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings sunk between 10.5% and 13.3% as health officials screened people on a ship linked to the death in California.

At 11:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 567.20 points, or 2.09%, at 26,523.66, the S&P 500 was down 59.83 points, or 1.91%, at 3,070.29. The Nasdaq Composite was down 137.28 points, or 1.52%, at 8,880.81. All the major S&P sectors were in the red with technology stocks and interest-rate sensitive financials sector weighing the most on the benchmark index.

Recent data have signaled underlying strength in the domestic economy. Official figures on Thursday showed weekly jobless claims fell last week. All eyes will now be on the crucial non-farm payrolls report due on Friday. Xerox Holdings Corp's fell 4% and HP Inc 0.1% after the personal computer maker rejected a raised takeover bid of about $35 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 5.73-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and 55 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 172 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise outside China

Global equity markets tumbled and the dollar slid on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases outside China mounted rapidly, leading California to declare an emergency and HSBC in London to send more than 100 staff home.Italys UniCredit ...

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kapil Mishra in twitter spat over Delhi riots

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and BJP member Kapil Mishra on Thursday engaged in a twitter battle over the recent communal violence in Delhi. Bhardwaj, in a tweet, sought a narco test of Mishra who is accused of inciting the riots by allegedly g...

Delhi hospital hosts wedding of woman displaced in riots

The Al-Hind Hospital in Mustafabad where those injured in the northeast Delhi violence are undergoing treatment turned into a marriage hall as 19-year-old Rukhsar got married in a sombre ceremony. Rukhsars wedding was earlier scheduled to t...

Rs 750 cr paid by JAL was towards obligation of Jaypee Infratech: NCLT

The Rs 750-crore deposited by Jaypee Infratechs JIL parent firm Jaiprakash Associates with the Supreme Court registry was a payment towards obligation of the debt-ridden firm and should be treated as the asset of the corporate debtor, the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020