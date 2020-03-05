Dynata And CMNTY Join Forces To Deliver Community-Based Consumer Insights

Dynata, the world's largest first-party data and insights platform, and CMNTY Corporation, a global provider of online community platforms for companies, today announced a partnership to help brands improve audience engagement by leveraging insights for ongoing, deeper engagement, creating a more complete picture of their customers and generating stronger, more resilient relationships.

The brand-customer relationship is changing as consumers now expect to have a voice in product development, marketing and even strategic decisions their favorite brands make, and what they stand for. Creating a community for that voice to be heard, along with the ability to act based on that feedback, gives brands the ability to improve their understanding and response to the opinions and behaviors of consumers, leveraging those insights to connect with customers and deepen those relationships for smarter decision-making.

Using Dynata's access to 62 million consumers and business professionals – the largest of its kind in the insights industry – together with CMNTY's online community-building capabilities, brands can stay connected with consumers in real-time, ensuring they have a secure place to share opinions and sentiments on products, services and other activities. Brands can evolve continuously around their customers and adapt to changing preferences and market conditions with speed and scale, ensuring their products, services, experiences and brand purpose remain aligned to customer needs, which builds more authentic and profitable relationships.

"People belonging to an online community give companies permission to 'see' into their lives," says Maxim Schram, founding CEO of CMNTY. "This allows brands to develop a deeper understanding of customer needs by establishing stronger and more authentic connections with real people. By integrating Dynata's rich first-party data set into our software, we enable our clients to find the right connections in just a few clicks. Building a new brand community or adding potential customers to an already existing community is now easier than ever."

CMNTY Platform combines a variety of online quantitative and qualitative data collection methods. It allows companies to host online group discussions, co-creation sessions, surveys, mood boards, heat maps and private messaging to name just a few. Built-in data analysis, AI-powered visualization and automated reporting solutions make the platform an indispensable tool for forward thinking brands and market research agencies.

"Understanding your customer is the key to creating better experiences for them, and that starts with collecting and analyzing the insights you obtain through the multiple touchpoints along the customer journey," said Hugh Davis, president, Dynata Solutions. "Our fully-permissioned first-party data, capturing hundreds of data points, delivers the level of data quality and scale to drive those insights. Adding Dynata Communities, in partnership with CMNTY, will help our customers gain deeper understanding of their consumers leading to higher retention and brand loyalty, ultimately leading to revenue growth."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

About CMNTY

CMNTY is a global SaaS provider in online communities for qualitative and quantitative research used by brands and market research agencies. For more than a decade, CMNTY's innovative Do-It-Yourself solution, ensured adoption by the largest companies globally resulting in thousands of communities, each enabling them to connect, engage and understand their audience. CMNTY's full service offering, from strategy to design and moderation, helps companies to reach full value within the shortest time possible. CMNTY is globally available via its network of research partners or direct in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Reach out at www.cmnty.com.

