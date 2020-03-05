Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dynata And CMNTY Join Forces To Deliver Community-Based Consumer Insights

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:20 IST
Dynata And CMNTY Join Forces To Deliver Community-Based Consumer Insights

Dynata, the world's largest first-party data and insights platform, and CMNTY Corporation, a global provider of online community platforms for companies, today announced a partnership to help brands improve audience engagement by leveraging insights for ongoing, deeper engagement, creating a more complete picture of their customers and generating stronger, more resilient relationships.

The brand-customer relationship is changing as consumers now expect to have a voice in product development, marketing and even strategic decisions their favorite brands make, and what they stand for. Creating a community for that voice to be heard, along with the ability to act based on that feedback, gives brands the ability to improve their understanding and response to the opinions and behaviors of consumers, leveraging those insights to connect with customers and deepen those relationships for smarter decision-making.

Using Dynata's access to 62 million consumers and business professionals – the largest of its kind in the insights industry – together with CMNTY's online community-building capabilities, brands can stay connected with consumers in real-time, ensuring they have a secure place to share opinions and sentiments on products, services and other activities. Brands can evolve continuously around their customers and adapt to changing preferences and market conditions with speed and scale, ensuring their products, services, experiences and brand purpose remain aligned to customer needs, which builds more authentic and profitable relationships.

"People belonging to an online community give companies permission to 'see' into their lives," says Maxim Schram, founding CEO of CMNTY. "This allows brands to develop a deeper understanding of customer needs by establishing stronger and more authentic connections with real people. By integrating Dynata's rich first-party data set into our software, we enable our clients to find the right connections in just a few clicks. Building a new brand community or adding potential customers to an already existing community is now easier than ever."

CMNTY Platform combines a variety of online quantitative and qualitative data collection methods. It allows companies to host online group discussions, co-creation sessions, surveys, mood boards, heat maps and private messaging to name just a few. Built-in data analysis, AI-powered visualization and automated reporting solutions make the platform an indispensable tool for forward thinking brands and market research agencies.

"Understanding your customer is the key to creating better experiences for them, and that starts with collecting and analyzing the insights you obtain through the multiple touchpoints along the customer journey," said Hugh Davis, president, Dynata Solutions. "Our fully-permissioned first-party data, capturing hundreds of data points, delivers the level of data quality and scale to drive those insights. Adding Dynata Communities, in partnership with CMNTY, will help our customers gain deeper understanding of their consumers leading to higher retention and brand loyalty, ultimately leading to revenue growth."

About Dynata
Dynata is the world's largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

About CMNTY
CMNTY is a global SaaS provider in online communities for qualitative and quantitative research used by brands and market research agencies. For more than a decade, CMNTY's innovative Do-It-Yourself solution, ensured adoption by the largest companies globally resulting in thousands of communities, each enabling them to connect, engage and understand their audience. CMNTY's full service offering, from strategy to design and moderation, helps companies to reach full value within the shortest time possible. CMNTY is globally available via its network of research partners or direct in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Reach out at www.cmnty.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Warren ends presidential bid, leaving Biden, Sanders to fight for Democratic voters

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders. Warren, a li...

Tennis-Indian Wells adds hand sanitizers, confident in tournament safety

Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday said they have added more than 250 hand sanitizers throughout the facility and are training staff to protect everyone involved with the tournament from the coronavirus.The annua...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

Saudi Arabia denounces Iran for accepting Saudi visitors amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia denounced Iran for granting Saudi citizens entry amid the coronavirus outbreak and urged it to reveal the identities of all Saudi nationals who had visited since the start of February, a government statement said on Thursday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020