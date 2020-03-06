Left Menu
CCI assessing legislations for possible anti-competition effects

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 12:03 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 12:03 IST
Fair trade regulator CCI is assessing 17 legislations from the competition perspective to ensure that there is no anti-competition impact due to them. Competition Commission of India (CCI) keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices in the marketplace across sectors.

CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said regulatory and policy framework could inadvertently impede competition. Against this backdrop, he said the watchdog is reviewing various legislations.

Speaking at an event here, he said 17 legislations, rules and regulations of various ministries and departments are being assessed from the competition perspective. The assessment is being done by institutions empanelled by the CCI.

Details about the legislations that are being assessed could not be immediately ascertained. Gupta also noted that there is often a fine line between good, hard-nosed competition and anti-competitive practices.

"We need to balance anti-competitive effects and efficiencies...," he said, adding that the regulator's approach has to match economic realities of the time. According to him, competition enforcement is not to help competitors that have fallen by the wayside but to preserve competitive opportunities for efficient enterprises..

