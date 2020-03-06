Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves TCS, DLF proposals to set up SEZs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:28 IST
Govt approves TCS, DLF proposals to set up SEZs

The government has approved the proposals of software firm TCS and realty major DLF to set up special economic zones (SEZs) for IT sector in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The approval was given by the Board of Approval, the highest decision-making body for SEZs, in its meeting on February 26 here. The inter-ministerial body is chaired by the commerce secretary.

TCS has proposed to set up an IT/ITeS SEZ in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on 19.9 hectares land. The total proposed investment for the project is Rs 2,433.72 crore. "The board, after deliberations, approved the proposal for setting up of sector specific SEZ for IT/ITeS at Noida over an area of 19.9 hectare," according to the minutes of the board meeting.

Similarly, the two proposals of DLF also received nod from the board. DLF has proposed to set up two SEZs in Haryana. The proposed investments for these projects are Rs 793.95 crore and Rs 761.54 crore.

However, the board said that the approval for DLF is "subject to the condition that the letter of approval for setting up of units would be issued only after the requirement of contiguity of the SEZ is fulfilled by the developer as per the relevant rules and instructions" SEZs are major export hubs in the country as the government provides several incentives and single-window clearance system. As on November 14, 2019, the government has approved 417 such zones in the country. Out of this, 238 zones are operational.

Exports from these zones grew by about 14.5 per cent to Rs 3.82 lakh crore in April-September 2019-20. It was Rs 7.02 lakh crore in entire 2018-19 financial year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Govt doubles number of LPG connections, Pradhan says at workshop on PMUY

Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana PMUY has been one of the biggest achievements towards women empowerment in independent India. Speaking at a workshop here today ...

Amid coronavirus scare, govt asks people to avoid mass gathering

The Union Health Ministry has asked people to avoid mass gathering till coronavirus spread is contained. The ministry also asked all state governments to guide the organisers on precautions if any mass gathering is organised. The number of ...

Zimbabwean artist's dynamic stone sculptures find global acclaim

When Dominic Benhura started creating traditional Zimbabwean stone sculptures as a teenager four decades ago, he never imagined that art would bring him fame or fortune.Born to a peasant family in 1968 in Murewa, 90 kilometres northeast of ...

Coronavirus effect: Parliament to enforce restriction on movement of visitors from March 11

By Pragya Kaushika In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, movement of visitors and their entry to Parliament will be restricted when it reassembles after Holi on March 11.Come next week and members of parliament from both houses will not be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020