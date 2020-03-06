Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks succumb to virus as cases spread, disruptions grow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:41 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks succumb to virus as cases spread, disruptions grow

Global stock markets tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the spreading coronavirus epidemic worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged economic slowdown. European shares opened sharply lower, with travel stocks bearing the brunt. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 2.4% by 0856 GMT.

Germany's DAX slid 2.4%, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1.8% and France's CAC 40 fell 2.4%. The MSCI All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was down 0.72%.

After marking their worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis, global stocks as measured by the index are up 1.7% this week, as sentiment recovered on the back of stimulus from policymakers to combat the economic fallout of the virus. The U.S. Federal Reserve made an emergency interest rate cut of 50 basis points earlier this week. The Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia also cut rates, with investors expecting other major central banks to soon follow suit.

Officials and companies in Britain, France, Italy and the United States are struggling to deal with a steady rise in virus infections that have in some cases triggered corporate defaults, office evacuations, and panic buying of daily necessities. The outbreak spread across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states.

"The interplay of virus containment fears and stimulus measures means that in the near term we expect market volatility to persist," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell to a record low and Treasury futures jumped as investors increased bets that the Fed will follow this week's surprise rate cut with further easing.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to a record low of 0.7650% on Friday. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said late on Thursday the Fed could cut rates further if needed.

Money markets are pricing in another 25 basis-point-cut from the current 1% to 1.25% range at the next Fed meeting on March 18-19 and a 50-basis-point cut by April. Rapidly falling yields hammered the dollar, which fell to a six-month low versus the yen and close to a two-year trough against the Swiss franc.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to a six-month low within striking distance of last year's record lows. The flu-like virus emerged late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread to more than 80 countries. It has claimed more than 3,000 lives, and though new infections have slowed in China there are concerns other countries are not prepared.

Travel restrictions and factory closings aimed at curbing the spread of the virus are expected to pressure global growth. Many investors were awaiting the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls later on Friday. Recent U.S. economic data has been encouraging, but concerns about the epidemic are likely to overshadow any signs of a strong labour market.

Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.1%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index sank 2.94%. Australian shares were down 2.44%. Shares in China fell 1.22%, while stocks in Hong Kong, another city hard hit by the virus, fell 2.12%.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell to a six-month low and was last at 105.77 yen. The greenback also sank to a two-year trough of 0.9410 Swiss franc. Sterling traded near a one-week high versus the dollar.

The euro gained 0.3% to trade $1.1271. Markets in the euro zone are pricing in a 93% chance that the European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate, now minus 0.50%, by 10 basis points next week. The single currency has now reversed all its earlier losses for the year, rising from below $1.08 a few weeks ago to above $1.12.

ING analysts said they were targeting $1.15 in the coming weeks as aggressive U.S. rate cuts contrasted with the limited room for action at the European Central Bank. "For now, expect USD weakness vs G10 FX to continue, and the G10 FX segment outperforming EM FX, with carry trades under pressure," they said in a research note.

Oil prices also fell due to worries that non-OPEC oil producers might not agree to output cuts even though global energy demand is weakening. U.S. crude fell 1.63% to $45.15 a barrel, while Brent fell 1.8% to $49.10, with worries about a decline in global demand due to the virus outbreak and uncertainty about production cuts hurting prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Dylan McDermott boards Will Smith-starrer 'King Richard'

Actor Dylan McDermott is the latest addition to the cast of Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The film, to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams father Richar...

No coronavirus case in Guj, govt cancels Women's Day events

Even as no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Gujarat so far, the state government has decided to postpone all the Womens Day events, earlier scheduled to be held in the state on March 8, as a precautionary measure, an official ...

U.S. charges Russian businessman Tinkov with tax fraud, seeks extradition

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, founder of TCS Group, has been charged with filing false tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice said, and could face a maximum of six years in prison if extradited to the United States.TCS is the parent...

Czech PM tells citizens to avoid all Italy travel

Czech citizens should avoid all travel in Italy, and those returning from the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak should stay home for two weeks, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter on Friday. The Czech Republic h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020