Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm Payments Bank takes a dig on PhonePe over Yes Bank restrictions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:36 IST
Paytm Payments Bank takes a dig on PhonePe over Yes Bank restrictions

Paytm Payments Bank took a dig on its rival PhonePe in the wake of obstructions it faced due to using cash-strapped Yes Bank platform for transactions. PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said there has been an outage of service on its payment application due to restrictions on its banking partner Yes Bank and the service will be live soon.

"Inviting you to @PaytmBank #UPI platform. It already has huge adoption and can seamlessly scale manifold to handle your business. Let’s get you back up, fast!," Paytm Payments Bank tweeted. PhonePe shot back to say that Paytm Payments Bank platform is not seamlessly scalable otherwise the company would have themselves approached it.

"Dear @PaytmBank Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform was so 'seamlessly scalable', we'd have called you ourselves. No point getting back up faster, if we have to desert our long term partners when they're down. Form is temporary, class is permanent," PhonePe's official twitter handle said. PhonePe, one of the country's largest digital payment platforms, is dependent upon Yes Bank to process its transactions.

"We sincerely regret the long outage. Our partner bank (Yes Bank) was placed under moratorium by RBI. Entire team's been working all night to get services back up asap (as soon as possible)," Nigam tweeted on Friday morning. He added that the app hopes to be live in "a few hours".

Yes Bank placed under a moratorium on Thursday evening, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. The bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

For the next month, Yes Bank will be led by the RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, a former chief financial officer of SBI. According to the National Payments Corporation of India, several apps such as Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Myntra, Jabong, Cleartrip, Airtel, Swiggy, Redbus, Hungerbox, MudraPay, Udaan, Microsoft Kaizala and PVR use Yes Bank's UPI platform.

Digital payment gateway firm Instamojo said it has temporarily withheld payouts to merchants having Yes Bank accounts. "We will be temporarily withholding payouts to merchants having Yes bank accounts until further clarity on the situation. This is to ensure that no merchant's funds get blocked. As an alternate, we have provided our merchants the option to change their registered bank from Yes bank to another account," Instamojo Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Sampad Swain said.

A Bharti Airtel official said there is no impact on the company's transaction as it uses many other payment gateways. E-commerce firm Myntra said, "Transactions on Myntra have not been impacted, except for payments through PhonePe. Our customers can continue to transact on Myntra using other UPI payment service provider apps in addition to credit and debit cards and net banking until services of PhonePe are restored." Start-up firm Kredx said that following the government's decision to impose a moratorium on Yes Bank on Thursday, the company has stopped all inward and outward transactions with the bank's with immediate effect..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

Washington, Mar 6 AP President Donald Trump on Friday signed an USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the US and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health a...

Govt to truncate 'Wings India 2020' amid coronavirus outbreak

The government on Friday said a truncated version of the civil aviation show Wings India 2020 will be held in Hyderabad later this month, amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. The flagship event would be jointly organised by the civil av...

Delhi man 31st coronavirus positive case; events cancelled, Wagah ceremony sans public

A number of events related to Holi and Womens Day celebrations were cancelled while the UGC asked universities to avoid large gatherings as precautionary measures against coronovirus with a man from Delhi testing positive, the 31st such cas...

Cong MPs seen requesting Rahul Gandhi in LS to become party president

Several Congress Lok Sabha MPs were on Friday seen urging the partys former president Rahul Gandhi to take back its stewardship to galvanise cadres of the grand old party in the current political scenario, sources said. The request was made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020